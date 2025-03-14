Student well-being was another key focus of the inspection report, with the school receiving praise for its pastoral support. Inspectors noted that students felt respected and valued and were confident that staff would listen to their views and ‘swiftly take supportive action’ if needed. It highlights that the curriculum develops pupils’ sense of purpose, wellbeing and connection to the world whilst encouraging a sense of social responsibility through acts of service and the importance of sustainability and regenerative thinking in our world today.