He said: “What we are most concerned about are the following points, shared by many of our parents and carers: the health impacts of vapes in the long term; we think young people are not typically substituting vaping for tobacco smoking- instead most users would not otherwise use nicotine products; we are worried nicotine vaping is paving the way for dependency for young people; and we feel that the way vapes are marketed and sold, in stores and often alongside products aimed at young people, is very concerning, and completely at odds with restrictions on tobacco.