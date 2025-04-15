On Sunday, April 13 Rev John Luscombe with Rector Fr Jim Barlow led a Procession of Palms waved by people of all ages, including those in wheelchairs and youngsters with parents.
This ancient ceremony recalls the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem at Passover on a humble donkey.
There were many donkeys around in the Rev James Shore’s time early in the 19th century but none were to be found at Steamer Quay Cafe.
People sang “Hosanna to the Son of David" and “Majesty make way for Christ the King“.
The service was very well attended.
Some members were making a pilgrimage, visiting every church in Totnes Team Ministry.
Good Friday Walk of Witness invites all denominations to meet at St John’s by 9.45am to set off Fore Street and High Street carrying the Wooden cross up to Kingsbridge Hill.
They will pause for readings singing and prayers.
Easter Sunday services are St John’s and St Mary’s Dartington at 10.30am, Cornworthy at 9.15am, Harberton at 10am, Marldon at 10am
Ashprington at 11.15am and St Mary’s Berry Pomeroy at 11.15am
According to the Church of England, palm branches were widely associated with victory and triumph during the time in which Jesus lived. People also laid their cloaks on the ground, a sign of respect and honour for someone of great importance.
To mark this, Palm Sunday is often celebrated with a procession through the streets near a cathedral or church, where congregations carry palm branches or other greenery, sometimes decorated with flowers.
Some churches or cathedrals even involve a real donkey in their procession, to mark the role of the animal which carried Jesus.
The palm crosses are often burned to make ashes for the following year's Ash Wednesday service.
Palm Sunday is a time of mixed sentiment because, although triumphal, it precedes the marking of events which led to the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus.