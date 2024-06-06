The 80th anniversary of D-Day is no ordinary day for Kingsbridge Town Crier Roger Pinder.
Roger gave a proclamation at 11am to start of the special service at the Kingsbridge War Memorial.
He then gave a proclamation at the town’s bandstand at 1pm.
Roger told us more: “The cry that I have just performed was written by our guild chairman Christian Ashdown.
“It is being performed by town criers not just around the UK but all around the world.
“It was organised by Bruno Peek the Royal Pageant Master.”
“It’s a special day isn’t it?
“We won’t be commemorating (the 90th) in the same way I don’t think because there won’t be any of the old soldiers left.”
The role of Town Crier goes back to medieval times.
Two bellmen appear in the Bayeux Tapestry which shows the invasion of England by William the Conqueror in 1066.
‘Oyez comes from the French ‘ouir’ meaning to listen.