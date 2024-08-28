If you’re planning a Saturday night out in Plymouth, it’s worth knowing The Plymouth Safe Bus is set up to provide support to people during the late night and early hours of the morning.
The Safe Bus, which was set up by Devon & Cornwall Police and a number of local partners including Plymouth City Council, is located in Derry’s Cross every Saturday between 10pm – 4am. The bus is staffed by a team of paramedics, security guards and nearby taxi marshalls on Raleigh Street who ensure anyone trying to get a taxi, including those from the Safe Bus, can get home safely.
Police Sergeant (PS) Mark Williams, who supports the running of the Safe Bus, said: “We know how busy nightlife within Plymouth is, especially as the city is home to three universities. It’s always great to see people enjoying themselves on the weekend and we know how important it is for everyone to feel safe.
“The purpose of the bus is to create a safe space where anyone can drop by and access help if they need it. Whether someone needs to get out of the nightlife environment, feels unsafe, needs medical care, or if they simply need to charge their phone so they can get home safely – the bus and staff are there to help.” PS Williams added: “I’d like to encourage anyone who is out during the evening to visit the Safe Bus if they need help, especially as we head into September when we know that new students move into the city.”
“This is just one of the initiatives in Plymouth to keep our nightlife safe. Our police officers continue to conduct regular patrols during peak hours, both in plain clothes and in high visibility uniform, to deter crime and provide a reassurance to the public.
“If you need help or want to report a crime, please do approach our officers – that’s what we’re here for.”
The current Safe Bus has been running since 2023. It provides a general safe space, medical provision, drink spiking tests and phone charging facilities. The power on the bus is charged by solar panels.