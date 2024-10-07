A lavish new outdoor sports facility boasting a full-size grass football pitch has opened in Sherford.
Managed by the Argyle Community Trust – the official charity of Plymouth Argyle F.C. – the Sherford Sports Hub also offers an all-weather sand-dressed astro-turf pitch and tennis courts.
Located on Hercules Road, the amenities include a car park, public toilets and an on-site office for the Argyle Community Trust.
Both Sherford residents and the wider local community will be able to hire pitches and book courses through a new online booking system.
The collaboration with the Argyle Community Trust is also intended to ensure that the pitches also offer opportunities for grassroots teams.
Councillor Sue Dann, cabinet member for customer services, sports and leisure for Plymouth city council, said: “Gaining high-quality new pitches and sport facilities is great news for Plymouth. Argyle Community Trust has achieved a huge amount locally and is the right choice to manage these new facilities at Sherford.
“We are committed to making Plymouth a great place to grow up and grow old and through partnerships such as this are creating opportunities for more people involved in physical activity and creating new and exciting spaces to enable this.”
To mark the milestone and celebrate the launch, a community launch week will take place throughout half-term from Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1, with a range of free or discounted activities taking place. No booking is required.
To find out more about Sherford access www.sherford.uk and the Argyle Community Trust at www.argylecommunitytrust.co.uk