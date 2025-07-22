Operation Seabird is a project by the Marine Management Organisation in conjunction with Devon and Cornwall Police.
The South Hams coastline is an important breeding and resting habitat for seabirds and seals.
All are sensitive to disturbance which could reduce their chances of having a successful breeding season.
They are protected through national and international legislation.
To avoid disturbing the animals:
Travel at a no-wake speed within 300m of the the cliffs, beaches and offshore rocks.
Keep a safe distance from seabirds and seals (more than 100m).
Keep moving slowly, side on, limit your time.
Of they respond to your presence, move away quietly.
If you see rafts of birds on the sea, slow down and go around them.
Be aware that it can be an offence to disturb seabirds and seals.
There have recently been sighting of a number of dolphins off our coast along with seals and other mammals.
Several species of dolphins are commonly found in UK waters, including common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, and white-beaked dolphins.
Common dolphins are known for their energetic behavior and hourglass pattern on their sides. They are often seen in large social groups and are frequently spotted bowriding alongside boats. The best places to see them are around Land's End in Cornwall, the Pembrokeshire coast, and the Irish Sea.
To avoid disturbing them:
Travel slowly and approach from the side, rather than head on.
Observe them from a distance (more than 100m)
Always allow space for the animal to move away from you and any other vessels.
Enjoy their company for a maximum of 15 minutes.
You can contact the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.
The RSPCA and RSPB are on 0300 1234999
and Devon and Cornwall Police can be reached in an emergency on 999 or e-mail www.devon-cornwall.police.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.