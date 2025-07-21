The NHS is urging people living in the region to celebrate how they move as part of the South West Every Move Matters campaign.
In the South West, 22 percent of the population are inactive (do less than 30 minutes of movement a week) and we know that a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of long-term health conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes, negatively impacts mental health and weakens muscles and bones.
Starting with simple movements could be the first step towards reaching the recommended physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes a week (just 20 minutes a day) for adults, as set out by the Chief Medical Officer.
Movement looks different for everyone, from walking the dog to dancing in the kitchen. #EveryMoveMatters is a call to action – there is no wrong way to move, only your way. Everyone is encouraged to find their own way to move more and to recognise the strength they are building along the way.
Clive, 68, from Okehampton, said: “I am really behind the Every Move Matters campaign, I know how easy it is to slip into inactivity and become more sedentary but physical activity, along with a real food diet has changed my life, I have used being more active to reverse my type two diabetes.
“I found a real love for walking and I am now a wellbeing walk leader myself with Active Devon who run fantastic wellbeing walks across Devon. I see the huge social, emotional and health benefits to literally taking small steps and walking together.”
Dr Justin Varney Bennett, South West Regional Director of Public Health said: “Every move, at every age and at every ability can have an impact on how we feel. Being active every day is a really simple way to be healthier at every stage of life, whether it’s playing catch with your grandchildren, dancing round the living room or walking to work, getting moving has huge benefits for physical and mental health.
“The Chief Medical Officer recommends for adults at least 150 minutes of moderate activity every week with strength building exercises on at least two days. Moderate physical activity is the kind that gets you a bit warm and breathing a bit harder but you can hold a conversation, and there are loads of ways to build it into everyday life.
“However, according to Sport England’s latest Active Lives survey, nearly 1 in 4 adults in England are classed as inactive, doing less than 30 minutes of moderate activity a week, and in the South West about a third of adults aren’t reaching the recommended levels to improve health.
“That’s why we’re championing Every Move Matters, from walking the dog to adding in a couple of trips up and down the stairs, it all counts. You don’t have to run the coastal path to feel the benefits.
“For people who don’t know where to start, there are some fantastic resources and websites that can support people to try simple movements and build up gradually.
“And don’t forget to tell us about it by sharing photos or stories on social media using #EveryMoveMatters.”
