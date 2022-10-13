One more death recorded in South Hams
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.
Thursday 13th October 2022 3:30 pm
A total of 145 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 13 (Thursday) – up from 144 on September 8.
They were among 12,179 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.
A total of 167,949 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 13 (Thursday) – up from 167,176 last week.