One more death recorded in South Hams
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 6th October 2022 4:27 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 144 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 143 on September 8.
They were among 12,110 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.