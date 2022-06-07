One more death recorded in South Hams

One more death recorded in South HamsThere was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in South Hams.
Tuesday 7th June 2022 3:58 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 122 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 121 on Monday.
They were among 10,965 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 155,680 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 155,548 on Monday.