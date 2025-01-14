An NHS spokesperson said: "Every patient deserves high-quality care, and NHS staff are working tirelessly to respond to the increasing demand for services, with a record number of patients coming forward in both primary care and hospitals in the past year.They added the NHS is committed to listening to patients and rolling out initiatives like Martha’s Rule, which gives patients and their loved ones the right to request an urgent review of the person in treatment.The spokesperson said there is "still more to be done", as the NHS works with the Government on its 10 Year Health Plan.