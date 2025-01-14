A Paignton man has been jailed for 12 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against children.
Craig Short, 53, of Woodland Mews, was sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday (January 14) and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
Short’s crimes, which did not take place recently, involved a boy and a girl when they were aged between six and 15-years-old.
Short, who had previously pleaded guilty to indecency with a child, was charged with six counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and four counts of sexually assaulting a child.
In addition to the prison sentence, he was handed six years on extended licence, meaning he will serve the extra period in the community.
During the sentencing hearing, the court heard how Short sexually abused the male victim at a variety of locations and showed the boy pornographic videos.
The second victim in the case also described how she had been sexually abused as a child by him.
Short, who initially denied any wrongdoing when questioned by police, saying that the allegations against him were made up, later admitted his guilt.
Investigating officer DC Rachael Delaney said: “Despite having committed horrific sexual offences against two young victims Craig Short continued to go about his business for years.
“Thanks to the strength and courage of the victims Craig Short has now been brought to justice for his crimes.
“This case demonstrates that it is never too late to come forward and report sexual abuse, and that we will continue to thoroughly investigate all matters reported to us.”
Victims of sexual abuse can visit victimcare-dc.org to access support services and information. They can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111, or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.