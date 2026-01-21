Around 1890 group of men and women gathered in front of Town Hall and steps to St Edmund’s Church, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1924 floods at “the marsh”, now recreation ground, Kingsbridge. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1939 - 1945 American navy in Salcombe Harbour during World War Two. Barrage balloons and ships. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Ruins of Leigh Grange, former monastery. Interior of courtyard leading to gallery. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1930 Modbury Harriers taken at Alleron (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
