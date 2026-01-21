Around 1890 group of men and women gathered in front of Town Hall and steps to St Edmund’s Church, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1924 floods at “the marsh”, now recreation ground, Kingsbridge. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1939 - 1945 American navy in Salcombe Harbour during World War Two. Barrage balloons and ships. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Ruins of Leigh Grange, former monastery. Interior of courtyard leading to gallery. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )