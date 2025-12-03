Salcombe - Bolt Head Hotel looking down valley towards South Sands and across to Prawle Point in the distance (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Hallsands houses partially demolished at south end of of village, viewed from beach (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Omnibus outside York (Salcombe) Hotel. Small girl in pinafore in left foreground (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Salcombe ship painting 'Leader' built by Evans of Salcombe launched in 1869 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Mrs. Forbes 90th birthday party at Salcombe Sisterhood in 1937 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
