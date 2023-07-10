A collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a pedestrian outside Okehampton Medical Centre on East Street has resulted in the 30 year-old male being seriously inured.
Police are seeking witnesses to the collision in Okehampton, which occurred on Saturday July 8th.
Officers were called to the scene around 2.25pm on Saturday, which led to the the victim suffering "serious life-changing injuries".
The pedestrian was from the Exeter area. He was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: "A man in his 40s from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He has been released on bail until 4 October pending further enquiries."
The road was closed until around 8pm to allow officers to investigate the scene and for the recovery of the vehicle.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and asking for any witnesses to contact them. In particular, they would like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
You can contact the police via the Force website or by telephoning 101, quoting log number 553 of 08/07/23.