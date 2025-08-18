A planning application has been submitted to South Hams District Council for the installation of a single wind turbine at Rolliers, land west of Challon’s Combe Farm in Bigbury (1974/25/FUL).
The application, lodged by Octopus Energy Generation, sets out proposals for a turbine up to 90 metres tall, designed to supply renewable electricity directly into the national grid. The company says the scheme would support both national and local ambitions to move away from fossil fuels and deliver cleaner, more affordable power.
The proposed turbine is part of Octopus’s wider programme to install “single stick” wind turbines across the country. The firm argues that such projects are quicker to deliver than larger-scale wind farms, at a time when demand for low-carbon energy is rising and grid connection delays are slowing the roll-out of major developments.
According to the planning statement, the turbine would be located on agricultural land currently used for grazing. The site is around 1.1km from St Ann’s Chapel and 2.5km from Aveton Gifford, with the nearest homes more than 580 metres away. Access during construction would be provided by temporary and permanent tracks, while the land would remain available for farming once installation is complete.
Octopus highlights the urgent need for renewable projects, citing falling onshore wind costs and government policy shifts. The Energy White Paper of 2020 identified onshore wind as a “key building block” in meeting net zero, while the Labour government’s policy statement of July 2024 lifted the ban on onshore wind and pledged planning reforms to support new schemes.
If approved, construction would take four to six months, involving new access tracks, a crane pad, and underground cabling to connect to existing power lines. The turbine would have a three-blade design and a light grey finish to reduce its visual impact against the sky.
The company has also submitted a full suite of supporting reports, including ecological, noise, transport, landscape and heritage assessments. A biodiversity net gain plan has been included, with the applicant claiming it will exceed the mandatory 10 per cent requirement introduced last year.
The turbine is expected to operate for 30 years before being decommissioned, at which point the site would be restored to agricultural use unless a new application is made for repowering.
There are currently two objections to the proposal and three in support of the application.
The consultation period ends on Thursday, September 11.
