Display at Brixham Scout Rally 1929 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Sidney Dent fishing from bank of river by small rapids (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Lady feeding sow 1934 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Higher Coombe Farm, East Allington - Three farm workers building hay ricks in field. Farm dog looking on (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Hope Cove lifeboat house at Inner Hope. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
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