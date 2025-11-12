1954 Kingsbridge Boxing Club Team photo in Town Hall Pre Tournament (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Boat and passengers on river at Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy )
Kingsbridge Silver Band. Winners of the Devon Champion Cup. 1931 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Cottages at South Milton, with group of people outside (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Venn, a small hamlet to south east of Aveton Gifford (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.