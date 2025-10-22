1900 Men and women hauling fishing boat ‘Violet’ onto Hallsands beach. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )
Kingsbridge operatic productions with full cast and orchestra at old Town Hall, Fore Street (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge, on Regatta day, crowds on Quay wall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1943 D-Day rehearsal/evacuation - Mr HW Hancock of Higher Heathfield, East Allington during the evacuation of villages, December 1943 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Gate of St. Edmunds Hall in Duncombe Street (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
