C1900 or 1896 Torcross coastguards outside watch house in their uniform. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1948 Salcombe Rugby Football Club dinner at Cliff House (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Dartmouth Regatta, Yachts in Regatta sailing race and ship dressed overall. *Creole* in background (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
House called The Haven, Horsley Pool, East Portlemouth/Salcombe. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
1917 Hallsands after great storm and disaster of 1917 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
