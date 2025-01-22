March 1891. Looking down Fore Street, Salcombe, from above Robinsons Row, during clearance of snow after the Great Blizzard. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1937 Trants, millers, Coronation carnival float with girls on back. Taken in front of Victoria Place, Promenade, Kingsbridge. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

1937 Kingsbridge - 7 men and horse in fancy dress for Coronation carnival. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Coach and four, other horse drawn vehicles in a carnival procession, Quay, Kingsbridge. A float with a huge champagne bottle. Possibly Jubilee celebrations of 1897. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )