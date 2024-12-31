South Pool - Main square viewing north. Shop and Post Office around 1900 three women and small children outside Post Office. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Houseboat Glendoveer, Salcombe. A.F. No. 189". 1900 -1920. Moored Shadycombe Creek but taken astern of Glendoveer looking up towards head of creek. Small boats moored/beached on left. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Salcombe - Millbay Valley (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Dodbrooke war memorial, 1914-18 war. Shows pillar, caption on wall, flowers - possibly decorated for special occasion. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bantham, looking down the main street. Note Sloop Inn only has two storeys. Various bystanders in front of Sloop, around junction and further down street. Gardens and derelict house on right. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)