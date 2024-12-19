Kingsbridge [Rack Park] Council Estate off Derby Road showing allotments, left of photo layout of tennis court.
Kingsbridge [Rack Park] Council Estate off Derby Road showing allotments, left of photo layout of tennis court. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
East Allington Post Office at Efford Garage taken after 1939-1945. Note pool petrol pump, two cars on forecourt. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
House called The Haven, Horsley Pool, East Portlemouth/Salcombe. Surrounded by trees. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Red Lion Inn, Dittisham, with River Dart in background and small store next to Inn c1950. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Headmaster, Kingsbridge Grammar School [KGS] "Wally" (Rev. W. Watson) playing tennis. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)