Kingsbridge [Rack Park] Council Estate off Derby Road showing allotments, left of photo layout of tennis court. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

East Allington Post Office at Efford Garage taken after 1939-1945. Note pool petrol pump, two cars on forecourt. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

House called The Haven, Horsley Pool, East Portlemouth/Salcombe. Surrounded by trees. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Red Lion Inn, Dittisham, with River Dart in background and small store next to Inn c1950. ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )