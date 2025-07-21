As schools across Devon break up for the summer holidays, Aldi has issued a reminder about its Summer Support Scheme, which gives away vouchers throughout the school holidays.

Aiming to help families with the added costs of kids being off school, shoppers can use the vouchers to stock up on whatever they need – from cupboard essentials to garden activities.

To apply for the scheme, shoppers submit their name and email address to [email protected], with one family chosen at random every day of July and August to receive a £50 voucher.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “The school holidays can put extra pressure on finances. We don’t believe in paying a premium for healthy, quality food and we’ll always do what we can to support parents.”