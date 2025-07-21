As schools across Devon break up for the summer holidays, Aldi has issued a reminder about its Summer Support Scheme, which gives away vouchers throughout the school holidays.
Aiming to help families with the added costs of kids being off school, shoppers can use the vouchers to stock up on whatever they need – from cupboard essentials to garden activities.
To apply for the scheme, shoppers submit their name and email address to [email protected], with one family chosen at random every day of July and August to receive a £50 voucher.
