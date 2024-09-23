The NHS is urging over one million parents and carers of two- and three-year-olds to book flu vaccinations for their children as part of its winter preparedness efforts. Starting from Tuesday, 17 September, invitations will be sent out encouraging early vaccination to boost immunity before flu season peaks.
The vaccination rollout began on 1 September, targeting pregnant women and school children, with the goal of protecting vulnerable groups from serious illness during the colder months. The NHS stresses that immunity from previous vaccines wanes over time and, as flu viruses change each year, it's crucial for eligible groups to get vaccinated to maintain their protection.
Flu season typically peaks in December and January when viruses spread rapidly due to increased indoor gatherings. The nasal spray vaccine, commonly given to children, offers a painless and quick method of protection. For those who cannot receive nasal vaccines due to allergies, an injected alternative is available.
Last winter saw a significant rise in flu cases, with 2,478 hospital admissions per day during the peak – a 2.5 times increase from the previous year. Additionally, Australia’s flu season, often a predictor of the UK’s winter virus trends, showed a concurrent rise in both flu and COVID-19 cases.
From 3 October, other eligible groups, including those aged 65 and over, people in clinical risk groups, and carers, will be invited to receive both flu and COVID-19 jabs. Online bookings for these vaccines open on 23 September.
For the first time, the NHS is also offering the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and adults aged 75 to 79.
Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations, highlighted the importance of flu vaccinations: “The flu vaccine is our best defence against winter viruses and helps reduce pressure on hospitals. I urge everyone eligible to book their jabs to protect themselves and those around them.”
Last year, the NHS delivered over 18 million flu vaccines, with the campaign continuing to protect vulnerable groups this winter.