STAFF at Torbay Hospital’s Rainbow Nursery are collecting donations for food bank alliances to help support local people at Christmas.
Room leader Angie Mills, said: “While Christmas is a happy time for many people, for others it will be difficult. We’re not all in a position to be able to buy enough food so it’s great that there are places people can go to get what they need - we’re happy to be helping out this year.”
Secretary Tiffany McCabe, added: “We wanted to do something special for local people who are really struggling and do our bit to help families be able to have a nice Christmas.”
Andy Bichard, manager of Paignton Community Larder, and spokesperson for local food bank alliances, said: “Many families across the country are likely to spend less on Christmas, and the festive season this year, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen.
“More people are turning to food banks for the first time, and we anticipate demand will rise further. We really appreciate donations, particularly at a time when many people are struggling.”
For more information visit https://southdevonfoodalliance.adoddle.org