Families who have experienced the loss of a baby in pregnancy or the early months of life, or a child, are invited to two events taking place on the first weekend in December.
The events have been planned by staff from Torbay Hospital’s maternity unit, chaplaincy services and children’s community nursing team together with the help of local parents.
A craft morning is taking place in Torbay Hospital’s Bayview restaurant on Saturday December 3 from 10am until 12noon; and a Little One’s Remembrance Service will be held at All Saint’s Church in Babbacombe, Torquay, on Sunday December 4 at 3pm.
The craft morning will provide the opportunity for all ages to make things together in a friendly supportive environment.
A special part of the remembrance service is remembering each little one individually with a name or message on a star.
Families can ask for their little one’s star to be read out as part of the service and then hung on the star tree.
Following the service, the tree will be placed in the Torbay Hospital Chapel, where it will remain throughout December.
Martin Manley, co-ordinating Chaplain at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “For many years, we have held a special weekend for families who have experienced the loss of a little one.
“Families have often found this weekend a helpful step in dealing with their grief.
“Christmas is always a poignant time for anyone who has lost someone dear and brings conflicting emotions, particularly when parents have other children for whom they want this to be a happy time.
“Supporting one another is so important and we are looking forward to enabling people to be together again.
“We have moved the Little One’s Remembrance Service to a bigger venue this year as we felt it would be a more comfortable experience for those attending, particularly with social distancing still likely to be a concern.
“We are very grateful to All Saints Church for agreeing to accommodate us.
“Staff can also attend the service which includes prayers, readings, the lighting of candles and music from a combined hospital and church choir.
“Everyone is welcome to stay for tea and cake in the church hall after the service.”
Ceri Morris, midwife at the trust, said: “This is such an important event for people who have experienced the loss of a baby or child, and we know that this affects everyone in the family.
“The event provides families with an opportunity to remember little ones and acknowledge how they have touched our lives.
“Many families have found it a helpful weekend whether their loss was in recent months or in years past.”
For more information phone the chaplaincy team on 01803 654186.