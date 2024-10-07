Medical staff at a GP surgery who took part in a daring group skydive last month have raised more than £12,000 for a breast care unit at Torbay Hospital.
The team from the Compass House Surgery in Brixham began fundraising in August 2023 and set themselves a target of £10,000.
But that figure was comfortably smashed in September after 10 daredevil staff took part in the 15,000-feet hight skydive, raising a total of £12,348.
Steph Tedstone, management partner at the surgery and one of the skydivers who took part, said: “After seeing the incredible impact that the breast care unit has on our community, we felt a strong urge to give back. Many of us have family, friends and colleagues who have been affected by breast cancer, and we wanted to do something meaningful to support those in need.
“The skydiving event was an adrenaline rush and a fitting finale to our ambitious fundraising campaign. Knowing that we’ve exceeded our target and raised over £12,000 is just phenomenal. We’re thrilled to have made a real difference, and we can’t thank our supporters enough for helping us achieve this incredible milestone.”
Last year, 4,363 patients were supported by Torbay Hospital’s breast care unit. There are plans to redevelop the unit as part of a wider hospital development programme, and the funds raised will help patients and their families at a time when they need the most empathy and care.
Rachael Bryett, Torbay and South Devon NHS charity’s fundraising manager, said: “We are just amazed by the incredible amount raised by the team at Compass House Surgery and so grateful for all their hard work and support.
“The funds the team has raised will ensure a better experience for all the patients who receive care and support on the breast care unit each year. We can’t thank the team enough for helping to make this undoubtedly stressful and difficult time for people a little easier and more comfortable.”
If you would like to make a donation, visit Compass House Surgery’s JustGiving page.