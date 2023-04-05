A NEW printing service is being launched throughout libraries in Devon and Torbay.
Customers can take their laptops or mobile telephones to their local library and print their documents using the new Wi-Fi printing service.
They can even print from home or on the go by logging in, sending to print and collecting from the library the same or next day.
Dan Bunce, IT and Digital Manager, Libraries Unlimited said: “This was a service that was specifically asked for by our customers, and we’re pleased to be able to introduce it around our 54 libraries.
"We’ve trialled it in two libraries and it’s proved very popular.
“We hope this will help communities in these financially challenging times. There’s no need to spend money on having a home printer that is hardly ever used.
"For as little as 10p a sheet people can get their printing done in the most easy and convenient way. It’s very easy to use and we can even produce larger A3 size prints.”
Eleanor Moss, Service Delivery Manager, South and West Devon and Torbay said: “We’re really excited to be rolling this out across our libraries – at the request of customers.
"Our customers can now print from anywhere - from home, in our libraries or on the go.
"They can login at home using our Cloud printing portal, send to print and collect the same or next day at their nominated library.
"The print quality will be good, and the prices affordable, starting at 10p for a black and white sheet of A4, through to £1 for a colour sheet of A3.
"People can also log on to the free WiFi in our libraries to send files to print and collect and pay for the printing from a member of staff.
“To use this Wi-Fi printing from home, people will need to sign up for library membership if they aren’t members already, and non-members can access the in-library Wi-Fi printing service.
"To join your local library is free and you can access everything else we offer including books, eBooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers and Business and IP Centres.”
The charges for the printing are the same as the current photocopying charges:
A4 Black and White 10p, Colour 55p
A3 Black and White 25p, Colour £1.
Find out more about the new printing service here (https://www.librariesunlimited.org.uk/news/no-home-printer-print-from-your-laptop-and-collect-at-your-local-library/ ).
Libraries Unlimited has produced easy-to-follow "How To" guides for the new printing service. Click here (https://www.librariesunlimited.org.uk/news/no-home-printer-print-from-your-laptop-and-collect-at-your-local-library/ ) for more information.
A network of 54 libraries in Devon and Torbay are run by Libraries Unlimited, an independent staff and community owned charity. Join up for free by filling in the online form. Join the Library - Devon (devonlibraries.org.uk) or Torbay (torbaylibraries.org.uk). Follow Libraries Unlimited on Facebook.