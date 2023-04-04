A beautiful South Hams beach, recently hailed the best in the country, has a new takeaway offering a sustainable menu focused on local producers, plus a spectacular sea view.
Imagine enjoying daily landed fish and chips (gluten free), curried monkfish scampi, LA-style smashburgers, southern fried chicken burgers, a bucket of crispy chicken wings or a Dartmouth crab sandwich on the stunning Blackpool Sands.
Vegans and vegetarians are well served and kids have their own menu too.
The beach is privately owned by the Newman family who joined forces with Dartmouth hoteliers, Charlie and Zuzana Deuchar, who run Bayard’s Cove Inn, to create the new eatery.
The takeaway’s location is widely regarded as one of the most idyllic in the UK, withBlackpool Sands recently voted the UK’s best beach by Conde Nast Traveller.
This is seaside eating at its best in an idyllic South Hams setting, where children can play on the beach while parents sit and enjoy the views, couples can cosy up on the sands, walkers can enjoy a well-earned pit stop on their South West Coast Path hikes and locals can pop down for a bite to eat or a coffee.
For early starters, breakfast, offers a wide range of options including pastries fresh from the oven, baps and burritos, and isa great way to refuel after a refreshing morning dip.
The new takeaway is committed to supporting smaller producers who want to reduce their impact on the planet, and will be entirely plastic and glass free.
Head chef Grant Holloway said “It is all about the food we will be creating at BlackpoolSands Takeaway, which is a precursor for a new restaurant that will open early in 2024. The food we create is a reflection of the amazing larder we are lucky enough to call home - South Devon.
“Our menus showcase the best of what Devon has to offer with seasonality and sustainability a key theme.
“Our offering is inspired by the sea using the best local produce sourced from passionate suppliers. Everything is ethically sourced with traceability and accountability.”
One of those suppliers is Devon-based Farm Wilder which provides meat from farmers who use regenerative farming practices, working inharmony with the environment to benefit animals, farmers, consumers and wildlife.
The drinks menu includes ethically sourced coffee from Voyager at Buckfastleigh, ales and beers from Bays in Torbay and eco-friendly Sea Change wines.
The new takeaway will open every day 9am to 5pm, with extended hours during the summer season and live music on the first Saturday morning of every month.
Breakfast is served from 9am until 11am and the lunch menu from noon. Simply turn up with a beach chair, eat at one of the permanent picnic tables, take a seat in the temporary indoor area, or grab a blanket and enjoy the views on the beach.