A new state-of-the-art care home for older people is a step closer to becoming a reality at Sherford, following a new agreement between the Sherford Consortium and Mercroft Estates.
The chosen site already allows for a care home to be developed – and a detailed planning application is set to be submitted in the coming weeks for a premium quality elderly care facility.
Marking the first care home planned for Sherford, this deal has been agreed between the Sherford Consortium – the partnership of leading homebuilders responsible for the development of the 5,500-home new town, Taylor Wimpey and Vistry Group, which includes Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Partnerships – and specialist care developer, Mercroft Estates.
It will offer 72 spacious bedrooms with en suite wet rooms, a range of communal spaces for relaxing and socialising, such as lounges, private dining rooms, a café bar, cinema/activity room and a professional hair and beauty salon.
Located between Aquila Drive and Clara Way, subject to planning it is hoped that construction will commence in the Spring of 2025, with the facility opening in the Summer of 2026.
Richard Harrison from Taylor Wimpey, part of the Sherford Consortium said: “We are delighted to be able to share the news that a care home is planned for Sherford and we are confident that it will be an invaluable addition to the community. The intention is to make quality specialist care available in a modern, high-quality facility.
The new care home is expected to create many jobs.