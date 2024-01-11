The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) has become an official ‘Coast Path Passport’ stamping point partner, working with the charity which cares for the UK’s longest and most popular National Trail, the South West Coast Path.
The path wends its way along the South Hams coastline.
The new partnership means that visitors to the Trail can now stop off at NCI stations along the 630-mile route to collect different ‘stamps’ in their Camino-style Coast Path Passport and find out more about the work of both charities.
Over the years they have been asked by their supporters for a way that they can record their journey along the Path and were inspired by the world-famous ‘Camino de Santiago’ pilgrim Trail.
National Coastwatch has 24 of its 60 stations along the South West Coast Path and its volunteers help to keep people safe on the coast and save lives at sea by maintaining a daily visual and radio watch.
The South West Coast Path Association created the Coast Path Passport 18 months ago in order to help the nine million visitors who use the Path each year create a lasting memory of their journey along it. The Passport is also designed to encourage walkers to stop off at local coastal businesses and communities along the way, helping them to get a share of the £520 million the Trail brings into the local economy each year.
Stamps representing the unique nature of each section of the Path can now be collected from over 135 stamping points, with the 24 National Coastwatch stations along the South West Coast Path being the latest additions.
Julian Gray, Director, South West Coast Path Association comments, “We’re really excited to be working in partnership with the National Coastwatch Institution. The stations are ideally positioned along the Path and hark back to the original use of the Coast Path when it was used by the coastguard and customs and excise to look out for smugglers.”
Sarah Gunn, Business Engagement at the charity adds,
“The fact that the majority of the NCI stations are open 365 days a year is an added bonus. We’re sure that walkers will enjoy finding out more about the NCI’s work from its volunteers, as well being able to pick up their Passport stamp and some more information about the work we do as a charity to care for, champion and connect people and local communities to the amazing health and wellbeing benefits of the iconic South West Coast Path.”
Stephen Hand, Chair of the National Coastwatch Institution says,
“We’re delighted to partner with the South West Coast Path Association as we share the same broad aims of wanting people to share our love of the coast, enjoy themselves and take home happy memories. For us that means staying safe and all our stations along the Trail are now looking forward to giving a warm welcome to even more walkers, whether they are stopping for a passport stamp, a brief rest, or to check information about the local conditions. The National Coastwatch Institution is a Registered Charity (No. 1159975) which helps to save lives and keep people safe along our coasts.It operates 60 stations around the coastline of England and Wales.