Devon and Cornwall Police’s new Neighbourhood Support Team will work closely across South Devon, supporting neighbourhood teams to tackle specific short and long term problems affecting local people and businesses, including antisocial behaviour (ASB), drugs, and shoplifting.
They’ll be conducting high visibility foot patrols, house-to-house enquiries, and targeted enforcement activity like stop searches, all in a bid to deter crime and provide a reassurance for communities.
Police activity like this already takes place across our local areas, but with the additional support of the NST it means they can amplify the positive impact of the work which already takes place, to make a positive difference, quicker.
In January Plymouth was the first Basic Command Unit (BCU) across Devon and Cornwall Police to introduce a Neighbourhood Support Team. The specialist team with an inspector, sergeant and five police officers, has been deployed into specific areas of the city to tackle issues.