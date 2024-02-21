Long-established West Country property professionals Greenslade Taylor Hunt are expanding their residential reach at Ivybridge.
The firm, which has 24 offices across Devon, Dorset and Somerset, set up an office focussing on rural affairs in 8 Erme Court, Ivybridge, in May 2023.
Staffed by a team with strong links to the area they claim it has proved successful.
The office offers a range of agricultural and professional services, but it has become clear there was an unmet demand for a residential sales arm.
Now estate agent Jon Curtis-Hawker has been appointed as residential sales manager.
James Wotton, Associate at Greenslade Taylor Hunt, who runs the Ivybridge office, said: “I am delighted to be joined by Jon Curtis-Hawker who yybrings a wealth of local knowledge and expertise in the residential property industry.
“We are focused on offering South Devon clients a quality service and are grateful for the level of local support we have received. The addition of residential agency will enable us to better support our existing and new clients for years to come.”
Mr Curtis-Hawker said he was delighted to take his decade-long property industry experience to the Ivybridge team.
“I am proud to be joining such a reputable and well-respected firm as Greenslade Taylor Hunt to spearhead their agency expansion into South West Devon’” he said.
“I come from a farming background in the South Hams and I am very excited to be returning to my roots in Ivybridge, where I spent most of my early years whilst attending Ivybridge Community College.”
He says he has an in-depth understanding of the property market and a vast knowledge of Ivybridge and its surrounding villages, along with Plymouth, Plympton and Plymstock, the South Hams and South Dartmoor.
Mr Curtis-Hawker enjoys walking with his dogs, Ghost, a Staffie, Cocker spaniel, Hunter, and border collie, Shadow.