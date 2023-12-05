The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Devon care homes have been given ratings:
• St Benets Court: Good, last inspected on July 5.
• Honiton Manor Nursing Home: Good, last inspected on October 16.
• Greenfields: Good, last inspected on October 17.
• Asher Care: Good, last inspected on October 17.
• Hyne Town House: Requires improvement, last inspected on March 30.
• West View: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 10.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.