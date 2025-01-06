From Sunday January 12 , you’ll need to use the PaybyPhone parking app if you want to pay for parking through your phone at South Hams District Council owned car parks.
Currently RingGo is used but this is about to change.
You can still pay by cash at their machines in the car park if you prefer.
If you haven't yet downloaded the PayByPhone app, you can download it on the App Store
or on Google Play.
Parking has been a hot topic recently with a hike in parking charges on the cards at SHDC car parks coupled with proposals for a discount for residents.
There have been concerns raised over the increases hitting the visitor economy and there being no proposed discount for workers in the district.