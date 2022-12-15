The South Hams has long been known for its all-year-round sunny coastline with more sunshine than anywhere else on the British mainland. Catering for local homebuyers in this unique location, with surf-ready beaches Dartmoor nearby, and a direct train route to London, affordable housing developer Latimer, by Clarion Housing Group, is preparing to release its next phase of Shared Ownership properties at the £1billion Sherford town development.
Local buyers will have the opportunity to be part of an exciting new community, which will feature a new multi-million-pound leisure centre and promote sustainable living and healthy lifestyles. A joint venture with Vistry Partnerships, the two, three and four bedroom homes are aimed at families to put down roots.
Richard Cook, Group Director of Development at Clarion Housing Group, comments: “Sherford is an incredibly exciting project, so we’re thrilled to be making it the base for Latimer’s first ever homes in Devon. Properties in popular coastal cities are typically out of reach for many first-time buyers due to high prices, but Shared Ownership offers a way around this. With 5,000 new homes, impressive sustainable features and four new schools, Sherford presents the opportunity to become part of a flourishing new community that’s surrounded by fantastic amenities, beautiful beaches and award-winning countryside, all just an easy train ride from London.”
The Sherford development sees the creation of a brand-new town, with homes that prioritise energy-efficiency set around a country park alongside new schools, shops and business hubs. Nature is placed at the heart of this community, with flexible outdoor areas including parks, play spaces, walking routes and mountain bike tracks for weekend explorations. With sustainability also at its core, an ‘edible edge’ will include community gardens, an orchard and an allotment space running along the southern side of the development, providing opportunity to encourage self-sufficient lifestyles.
The Rose is one of the new houses in the first release by Latimer at Sherford. Offering an open-plan layout as standard, a light and airy kitchen/dining area is the hub of the home, with plenty of space to cook, eat and entertain family and friends. Kitchens come complete with an upgraded specification, including a washer/dryer, oven and integrated fridge/freezer. A separate living area offers the ideal sanctuary to unwind at the end of a busy day, whilst upstairs is home to a spacious master bedroom and adaptable second bedroom, which can easily be transformed into a home office, dependent on individual buyers’ needs.
Alongside the natural features that can be found within Sherford, there’s ample green and blue space nearby where buyers can breathe in the crisp sea air. The King George V Playing Fields are a three-minute walk from home, host to rugby fields, a pavilion and children’s play area. Slightly further afield, the National Trust’s Saltram Park is a six-minute drive where visitors can enjoy tranquil gardens overlooking the River Plym, the perfect spot for dog walking. For residents looking to make the most of the incredible seaside location, there are plenty of stunning beaches to choose from, including Jennycliff, Bovisand and Mount Batten, all within a 15-minute drive.
Residents at Sherford are ideally positioned for weekend adventures. Just down the road, Elburton footgolf course is the perfect place to try out this latest challenging game, whilst Elburton Village is home to a number of friendly pubs, including The Ships Tavern and The Elburton Inn. For seamless day and night-time entertainment, the bustling city of Plymouth - famously dubbed ‘Britain’s Ocean City’ - is just a 15-minute drive from Sherford with a host of retail, restaurant and leisure options.
Prices for a three bedroom house at Sherford currently start from £90,000 for a 35 per cent share of the full market value of £300,000.