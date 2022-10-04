New fire engine on the way for Buckfastleigh
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Sunday 16th October 2022 6:00 am
Buckfastleigh fire station is soon to receive a new fire engine.
A post on their Facebook page described its capabilities: “It will give us further fire fighting capabilities like a larger 13.5m ladder, a separate portable pump, a battery powered smoke clearance fan, larger water carrying capacity, air bags for lifting, struts to stabilise a vehicle on its side, more hose and two hose reels and many more.”
An extended drill night was a familiarisation session using some of the new equipment, the next step is driver training for the larger appliance before they receive it ready to serve the town and surrounding areas.
