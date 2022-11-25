New Extra Yellow Warning for the weekend of heavy rain causing disruption
ANOTHER Yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office of heavy rain and disruption for the weekend.
The latest alert covers all of Devon from 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, until 3am on Sunday.
The threat of high winds and rain have forced the cancellation of tomorrow’s Dawlish Christmas street market, but fortunately some of it can be accommodated in the Strand Centre for its indoor event.
A Met Office spokesperson says: ‘Rain is expected to develop across south Wales and southwest England during Saturday afternoon, moving slowly east to clear most areas early on Sunday morning.
‘Although the most persistent rain is expected over hills, periods of heavy rain are expected almost anywhere.
‘15-25 mm is expected quite widely, with some places seeing 40-60 mm of rain, particularly over hills in south Wales and southwest England.
‘Strong winds will accompany the rain, with gusts of 45-55 mph over hills and around coasts.’
