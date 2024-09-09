Registered charity – Fusion Lifestyle announced that important funding, secured from Parkinson’s UK, is helping to give sufferers across the South Hams, more mobility and a chance to share their experiences with others in a safe and welcoming space.
Every Hour, two people are diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, with around 153,000 people living with the condition in the UK* and although there is currently no cure, there is hope that regular exercise and support can lead to a better quality of life, whilst new treatments are being discovered.
The Parkinson’s Project will offer a range of different classes across Fusion’s centres and community venues.
Each Exercise has been specially designed to improve balance, coordination, strength and mental well-being, including:- wall sits, walking around agility cones, seated exercises and Yoga poses.
Nordic walking sessions will also be available, as well as a gentle circuit class.
Classes are available at the following centres:
Ivybridge Leisure Centre – Mon 12-1pm, Thu 1-2pm
Kingsbridge Quayside Leisure Centre – Mon 12-1pm, Wed 12-1pm and 1-2pm
Dartmouth Leisure Centre – Wed 12.30pm-1.30pm
Over the first few weeks of the new sessions, fantastic feedback has been received from participants in the group, including Parkinson’s sufferer, Katie Alcock, who commented: “I was advised to use a walking stick but consequently I suffered from knee and back pain.
Since my walking with poles sessions with Fusion, my walking has improved 100 per cent and my knee & back pain have improved. I can now walk up hills, and I even managed a short walk on the South West Coast Path, which was impossible before”
Mary-Ann Farrington added: “I love the classes not only for the benefit to my body which definitely feels less rigid and more mobile but the encouragement I get makes them so enjoyable.”
Clare Bill from Fusion’s Active Communities team said: “We were delighted to receive this important funding from Parkinson’s UK and to know that the programme we can now offer could help improve the mobility and mental wellbeing of so many people, it is so rewarding and supports our belief that exercise should be for all”