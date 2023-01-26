An online conference on animal conservation is taking place on Wednesday February 15th, where a variety of speakers will share their research and experience in the animal conservation field. 

The event, which will take place during the February half term, will be an extensive conference with several talks covering a wide variety of themes, from marine biology to wild birds, community action, animal behaviour and much more. There will be a one-hour lunch break, and the opportunity to ask speakers questions about their presentations.

Organisers said: “L﻿ogin to Zoom from 10 am GMT and learn about animal conservation with us! C﻿an't make it live? Don't worry, we will send all ticket holders the recording so you won't miss a thing!  W﻿e will send you joining details once sales end.”

The confirmed S﻿peakers include S﻿tephanie Rowe (People power); L﻿aura Roberts (Confessions of a conservationist); S﻿tuart Collier (Bird flu and the impact on wild birds); J﻿essie Brice (Uncovering mutualisms for seagrass meadow conservation); Katy Upton (Should we keep frogs in glass boxes? and The impacts of chytrid fungus); E﻿llie White (A roost in your roof! Changing perceptions about living with bats); S﻿tuart Collier (Rewilding in the UK, a review) and A﻿nna Davies (Bee in the urban landscape and how we can help them).

The tickets for the event are £20 and can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/animal-conservation-online-conference-tickets-417471828477?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb