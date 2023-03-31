The South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership has elected a new chairman, Peter Sandover, to champion the protected landscape.
He succeeds John Green who has held the post for the past four years.
Peter has been a member of the partnership for several years as representative for voluntary organisations.
AONB manager Roger English said: “I would like to welcome Peter to this vital chair role which ensures that the importance of the protected landscape to conservation and wellbeing is fully understood and supported.
“The AONB is one of the finest in the Country and a major draw to visitors and residents alike.
“I am confident Peter has the expertise to lead the Partnership as AONBs await the Government’s response to The Glover Landscapes Review consultation and are shortly to be rebranded as National Landscapes.”
Peter, an architect and community engagement consultant of South Pool, will lead the AONB Partnership which oversees the management of the AONB.
It is an independent organisation made up of key stakeholders with a direct management role or interest in the AONB.
He said: “The AONB is important to both the environment and the economy of South Devon. I am hoping that in this role I will be able to raise the profile of the AONB and increase the strength of the designation through implementation of the current and next Management Plan.
“The staff unit is engaged in several important projects bringing additional funds into the area, influencing land use and helping to recover nature, including restoring populations of rare species.”
Retiring chairman John Green was thanked for his four years of dedication and presented with a framed picture of handmade glass bugs created by staff member Nicky Bailey.
John said: “Peter has many years of relevant experience and the enthusiasm that will enable him to guide the partnership, engage with local communities and raise the profile of the South Devon AONB.”
The partnership meets three times a year and the next meeting is in June.