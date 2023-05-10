Bob the Bus is launching a new Saturday morning service from May 27, linking the Follaton and Bridgetown areas with Totnes town centre.
The community bus leaves Follaton on the hour from 9am to 12noon, while the Bridgetown circuit starts from the bus shelter opposite the Seven Stars at 25 minutes past the hour.
Trustee chairman, Steve Grove, said: “We’re operating this service with a single bus, so there has to be a different timetable from weekdays.
“Please pick up a timetable on the bus, or visit www.bobthebus.org.uk.
“We’ve spoken to our passengers, and there’s strong support for this service, so we look forward to seeing you on board.
“This is only possible thanks to our fantastic team of volunteer drivers. But we need more!
“We can arrange shifts to suit your availability.”