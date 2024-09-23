There was much celebrating in Kingswear last Friday (September 20) when at 6.30pm prompt, the bells of St Thomas Church rang out - and for the first time since the tower was built in the 12th century, people heard not three or four - but six bells ringing over Kingswear to Dartmouth and beyond, thanks to the skill of the Churston Bell ringers.
This was as a result of FRoST’s (Friends of St Thomas Church) fundraising campaign, supported by the Church and Parish Councils.
Locals donated generously to pay for the purchase and installation of the Jubilee Bell, Coronation Bell and Peace Bell and the whole event was streamed live by the BBC Spotlight programme.
If you missed this historical event don’t worry - there is another chance to hear the bells up close this week, when on Thursday September 26 the bells will be spreading their joyful message for all to hear.
The Dartmouth Bellringers have offered to ring Kingswear’s new bells, before a concert in the church that evening.
The concert starts at 7pm prompt given by the Cox Trio, with Piano, Soprano, Cello and featuring the works of Debussy, Gilbert and Sullivan, Mendelson and others, so it’s sure to be a special event.
FRoST and the Parochial Church Council invites all to come along and hear Kingswear’s new bells up close and personal and then enjoy the concert – tickets are £8, cash only, payable at the door.
There are two 35 minute performances - with complementary wine and nibbles served in the interval.
All profits from the concert are to support urgent repair works needed to some of St Thomas’ beautiful stained glass windows - and Melinda Smallwood of ‘The Friends of St Thomas’ will be presenting a cheque for £1000 to Joanna Griffin of the Parochial Church Council towards the £6,000 needed for this important repair work.
A church has stood on the present site since about 1170 on land owned by the de Vasci family since the Norman Conquest.