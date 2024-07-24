The 39 homes, comprising six one-bedroom flats/maisonettes, two one-bedroom houses, 13 two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses, and six four-bedroom houses, will all be available for social rent. All will be delivered to the highest energy efficiency rating, EPC A, and will come with air source heat pumps and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels to help customers with their utility bills. The CLT, working with residents, also intends to deliver additional facilities for the community, including allotments, an orchard, and a community building.