Aster Group has partnered with Transition Homes Community Land Trust (CLT) to deliver new energy-efficient affordable homes near Totnes. The housing association group has agreed to partner with THCLT to deliver 39 new energy-efficient affordable homes for local people with a strong connection to Totnes. Aster and the CLT recently signed contracts, taking the 15-year project, which already has full planning permission, one step closer to getting underway. The housing development will be in Clay Park on Ashburton Road, Dartington.
The 39 homes, comprising six one-bedroom flats/maisonettes, two one-bedroom houses, 13 two-bedroom houses, 12 three-bedroom houses, and six four-bedroom houses, will all be available for social rent. All will be delivered to the highest energy efficiency rating, EPC A, and will come with air source heat pumps and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels to help customers with their utility bills. The CLT, working with residents, also intends to deliver additional facilities for the community, including allotments, an orchard, and a community building.
Nicola Lang, Transition Homes CLT Trustee, said: “Having faced and overcome so many hurdles during the planning of this scheme, we are delighted that Aster has agreed to work with us to deliver truly affordable homes for local residents at Clay Park. We look forward to celebrating the completion of these homes with the community.”
CLTs, a form of community-led housing, are set up and run by people within their local communities to develop and manage homes and other assets. Transition Homes CLT was set up in 2010 to deliver a low-carbon affordable housing scheme for people in housing need, who have a local connection to Dartington, Totnes, and the adjacent parishes.
Commenting on achieving the important milestone of exchanging contracts, Aster Group Chief Investment Officer Amanda Williams said: “Community lies at the heart of every CLT scheme, starting with the initial concept, where volunteers join forces to work collaboratively to deliver affordable homes to their local community. It culminates in that significant moment when the CLT hands over the keys to the homes they’ve helped design and deliver – it’s a huge achievement.”
“The beauty of CLT-delivered homes is that the local CLT team acts as long-term stewards of the properties, ensuring the homes remain genuinely affordable, not just for now but for every future occupier.”
Councillor Denise O’Callaghan, Executive Member for Housing at South Hams District Council, said: “One of our top priorities is to help communities create more homes, so we are delighted to support this much-needed development. These homes will not only provide 100% affordable housing, but they will also be energy efficient, contributing to our ambition to tackle climate change.”
The new homes, due for delivery by the end of 2026, will be built with funding from Homes England, the government’s housing agency’s Affordable Housing Programme, and South Hams District Council. To register interest, please go to Devon Home Choice.