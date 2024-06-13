Nearly three-quarters of people who arrived at accident and emergency at the Torbay and South Devon Trust last month were seen within four hours, new figures show.
The NHS standard is for 95% of patients to be seen within four hours. However, as part of a recovery plan, the health service has an objective for 78% of patients to be seen within this time frame in March 2025.
The previous recovery target was for 76% of patients to be seen within four hours by March this year, which was missed across England.
Recent NHS England figures show there were 10,829 visits to A&E at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in May. Of them, 7,756 were seen within four hours – accounting for 72% of arrivals.
Across England, 74% of patients were seen within four hours, a slight fall from the month before.
Figures also show 42,555 emergency admissions waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments from a decision to admit to actually being admitted – up from 42,078 in April.
The number waiting at least four hours from the decision to admit to admission also increased, from 134,344 in April to 138,770 in May.
At Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, 467 patients waited longer than four hours, including 113 who were delayed by more than 12 hours.
Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "Today’s performance figures cover the traditionally quieter spring and summer period, yet they show the NHS is still under incredible pressure with patients waiting far longer than they should for care.
"It’s no surprise that the NHS is again at the top of many polls on what matters most to voters as we head towards a general election."
He added "history has shown" the NHS can deliver better care and shorter waits for patients when it is given "the right resources and has a coherent improvement plan".
"At the end of the day, politicians, national bodies, health care staff and the public all want timely and high-quality care to be available for all – it is now up to the next government to make that possible," he said.
About 2.4 million people attended A&E departments across England last month – the highest number on record.
The overall number of attendances to A&E at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in May was a rise of 14% on the 9,480 visits recorded during April, and 8% more than the 10,005 patients seen in May 2023.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "As these figures show, demand for NHS services across the country remains high.
"May was a record month for urgent and emergency services, with the highest number of A&E attendances as well as being the busiest May for the most urgent ambulance call-outs, while staff delivered a record number of elective appointments for April."