In Devon, each GP was responsible for around 1,472 patients in April – down from 1,495 last year. Across the country, each GP had an average of 1,729 patients.

Prof Hawthorne added: “Now that the General Election is just a few weeks away, we’re hearing promises from political parties about improving access to general practice services – but this can only be done with investment to boost and protect the GP workforce.

“Right now, we simply don’t have enough GPs - we are losing GPs faster than we are training new ones.

“We need all the major political parties to commit to significant investment and further efforts to increase and retain the GP workforce, to ensure general practice is fit for the future. If general practice fails, the NHS fails.”

Commenting on the figures last month, the Liberal Democrats’ leader, Sir Ed Davey, said the Conservative Party had “brought the NHS to its knees” during its time in Government, and had “decimated local health services”.

The party pledged to recruit 8,000 more GPs if elected, putting the policy at “the heart” of its campaign.

Sir Ed added the party would give people a legal right to see a GP in a week or 24 hours “if in urgent need, so people aren’t ever left struggling to get an appointment”.