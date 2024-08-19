Prawle Point is a rocky outcrop at Devon’s southernmost point and highly trained volunteer watchkeepers are on duty every day of the year during daylight hours surveying the sometimes hazardous stretch of water between Bolt Head (Salcombe) and Start Point.
National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) is a critical part of UK Search and Rescue, working alongside HM Coastguard, the RLNI and other emergency services to help save lives at sea.
Watchkeepers are primarily there to keep an eye out for the vulnerable, keeping a log of every passing vessel and watching out for any walker (or animal) on the coast path who may be in trouble.
They do other things to serve the community as well, such as two-hourly live broadcasts of current weather and sea conditions and providing live webcams and other information on their website (nci-prawlepoint.org.uk).
Our ‘office’ has one of the best views anywhere with a glorious 240° view of the coast.
On days when there is not so much happening there is more of an opportunity for good conversation or observing the fantastic wildlife they can see from their vantage point.
Key watchkeeper skills are the ability to be alert and an attention to detail.
You don’t need to have any experience on the water or know how to manage loads of fancy equipment.
You will be taught everything you need to know to become a competent watchkeeper.
Richard Cropper, Acting Station Manager at Prawle Point said:
“Like all voluntary organisations they rely on the generosity and enthusiasm of a core group of volunteers.
“Inevitably during the year a few watchkeepers find themselves for a variety of reasons unable to continue so we are always on the lookout for new recruits.
“As long as you can walk up the hill to the Lookout you can be a watchkeeper at Prawle Point.”
If you think you may be interested you can get in touch at : https://www.nci- prawlepoint.org.uk/contact-us/ and they can arrange a date for you to join them on an observation watch.
Prawle Point NCI was the first station outside of Cornwall, established in August
1997.