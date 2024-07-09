Three dedicated cyclists from Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) recently participated in the renowned Dartmoor Classic, a challenging 109-mile ride across Dartmoor.
Their efforts raised £523 for the Dartmouth Community Chest, showcasing both their physical endurance and commitment to supporting local causes.
The annual event attracted thousands of riders from across the UK.
The demanding route, known for its notorious hill climbs, fast descents and unpredictable weather, tested the limits of all riders.
The gruelling route across the National Park included over 9,200 feet of elevation gain with gradients reaching up to 20 per cent.
Lieutenant James McLauchlan (38) and Major Luke Stirling (41) finished in seven hours and 40 minutes with Staff Sergeant Dean Smith (43) completing the Grande Course in six hours and 40 minutes.
The three riders are all colleagues at the prestigious Dartmouth college, the home of Royal Navy Officer Training.
Major Stirling, participating in his first Dartmoor Classic, reflected on the challenge: "This was my first Dartmoor Classic and it certainly lived up to expectations. It was particularly challenging because you could never really settle into a rhythm; you were either climbing or descending.
"I’m so happy that we have been able to contribute in some small way to the Dartmouth Community Chest. They do some excellent work in our local area, and the college is both keen and proud to support local charities."
The Dartmouth Community Chest, a local charity providing support to the most vulnerable individuals and families within the Dartmouth area, was the chosen beneficiary.
The funds raised will go toward the community cafe, food banks, support groups, advice and help on fuel and food poverty, and legal services, all of which aim to improve the lives of local residents.
Staff Sergeant Smith shared his thoughts on the ride's impact: "Every mile we covered was worth it, knowing the difference it will make. And the support from the community and our colleagues at BRNC was incredible."
The event has garnered considerable attention, with donations continuing to pour in.
The BRNC cyclists hope their effort will inspire others to take on similar challenges for charitable causes.
Visit: t https://dartmouthcommunitychest.co.uk/